Sweltering heat back in Southern California this week

A spell of high heat starts up again today, and will last until at least Wednesday.

Triple-digit temperatures are forecast for much of Southern California, with highs between 10 and 20 degrees above normal on the coasts, in the valleys, foothills, and in the lower mountains.

HOT weather is on the way for #SoCal this week through Wednesday. The hottest areas will be the interior coastal areas and valleys of Ventura and LA Counties. Use caution if working or recreating outdoors! #SoCal #CAwx pic.twitter.com/cQvY85ldOO — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) September 25, 2022

An excessive heat warning is in place through Wednesday, but the heat is expected to peak Tuesday, when temperatures could reach 103 degrees.

According to the National Weather Service, the hottest areas will be the interior coastal areas, and valleys of Ventura and LA counties. People who are working or exercising outdoors should be especially careful.

However, this won't be a repeat of the heat wave that broiled much of the state at the start of September — forecasters say this heat spell will be between six and 10 degrees cooler, and about seven days shorter.

But the heat is still a concern with fire season in full swing. Dry conditions have firefighters on high alert, but if there is a fire, the Los Angeles Fire Department will have extra help from the air with two new Super Scoopers that were recently leased from Canada.