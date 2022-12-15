'Sweet' Alice Harris rolls out bicycles for LAUSD kids at her holiday event

"Sweet" Alice Harris is at it again -- giving back to her Watts community, and today it was bikes and toys. This has been part of the holiday routine for "Sweet" Alice for the past 40 years.

Harris said she went without when she was younger, so her way of paying it forward is to make sure children in her community get Christmas gifts -- and what's better than a new bike. "I'm happy. I am so Happy," said Harris at today's event in Watts.

Parents of Watts, the nonprofit founded in 1974 by Harris, partnered with Youth & Adults, Inc. for today's annual Christmas bikes and toy giveaway. Four hundred students from 10 LAUSD schools got new shiny bicycles and helmets.

"This is just a great opportunity for our kids to know that the community cares for them," said Maria Fregoso, 92nd Street Elementary School assistant principal.

Harris may be in her 80's, but she's not slowing down. "Ain't got to tell nobody they're not getting anything for Christmas. Look at what they are getting -- a bike!" said Harris.