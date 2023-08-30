Former Kings, Ducks winger Carl Hagelin retires from the NHL due to eye injury

Carl Hagelin has decided to retire from the NHL at age 35, citing an eye injury that has kept him out of game action for nearly a year and a half.

Hagelin has not played since taking an errant stick to his left eye during Washington Capitals practice on March 1, 2022. He underwent surgery, and the team immediately deemed it a serious injury with concern about Hagelin's quality of life outside hockey.

The smooth-skating Swedish winger also had hip resurfacing surgery this past February. That followed arthroscopic surgery in October, which was an attempt to solve a chronic left hip injury.

Hagelin announced his decision in an Instagram post Wednesday, calling his career an amazing ride that ends here.

"Unfortunately my eye injury is too severe to keep playing the game I love," he posted. "I want to thank all my amazing teammates, doctors and other staff members that I've met and played with throughout the years."

Hagelin retires having won the Stanley Cup twice with the Pittsburgh Penguins, back to back in 2016 and 2017.

A sixth-round pick of the New York Rangers in 2007, Hagelin impressed them during four years at the University of Michigan to earn a roster spot in the minors. He played only 17 games in the American Hockey League before getting called up to the NHL and lasted there for more than a decade.

Since making his debut in 2011, Hagelin played 854 regular-season and playoff games over 11 seasons with the Rangers, Anaheim Ducks, Los Angeles Kings, Penguins and Capitals.