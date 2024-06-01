Watch CBS News
Swarm of bees prompts temporary closure of Manhattan Beach pier

By Dean Fioresi

A large swarm of bees prompted police to clear the Manhattan Beach pier on Saturday. 

The bees were reported to Manhattan Beach Police Department officers at around 4 p.m., according to an officer who spoke to KCAL News. 

In order to allow the bees to leave the area on their own, police blocked off the pier to the public. 

No injuries were reported in the incident. 

It remains unclear how long the pier will be closed. 

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 

