Suspension process for LA Councilmember Price is underway

Los Angeles City Council President Paul Krekorian officially filed a motion at Wednesday's city council meeting to begin the process of suspending City Councilmember Curren Price.

The motion to suspend comes after charges of embezzlement, perjury, and conflict of interest were filed Tuesday against the councilman. Shortly after Tuesday's announcement by the D.A. of charges filed, Price surrendered his committee assignments and stepped down as council president pro tem.

"All of us were stunned by the news that was reported yesterday about our colleague Councilmember Price," said Krekorian.

L.A. City Council President Paul Krekorian announces his motion to suspend Councilmember Curren Price KCAL News

"Today I am filing a motion to begin the process for suspension of Councilmember Price. That does not presuppose an outcome in any way."

The council president continued to say that the charges filed are serious, and need to be taken seriously.

"In the past, the council has not been given an opportunity to thoroughly debate and discuss suspension motions, and I don't want that to happen now. I want us to have the opportunity to consider all of its implications, to consider the charges, to consider the impacts it may have on the people in the Ninth District," said Krekorian.

Another motion was filed to begin a process of outreach to the constituents of the Ninth District, which Price represents. Krekorian made it clear that during the suspension process and amid the charges that Price faces, the people of the Ninth District will not lose their voice or representation.

"This will proceed in the regular order. The motion will be filed today, it will be heard in the rules committee, and then the rules committee will be reporting back with recommendations to the council for your consideration," said Krekorian.

A Rules Committee meeting is scheduled a week from Friday, but Krekorian said the council might agree to a special session to discuss the motion sooner.