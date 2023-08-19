Suspects in viral Hacienda Heights purse snatching arrested for series of other attacks

Two men have been charged with a series of robberies and assaults in the San Gabriel Valley, including one where one of the suspects dragged an elderly woman across a sparkling lot while snatching her purse.

"No one in our community should have to leave their home in fear that they will be robbed and assaulted while running errands," District Attorney George Gascón said. "These robberies and assaults that have targeted our community, including elderly residents who are among some of the most vulnerable members, not only jeopardizes the safety and security of our neighborhoods, but also exploits those who deserve our utmost respect and protection.

Russell Hardy Jr. and Cameron Deshan Perry have been charged with two counts of second-degree robbery, two counts of first-degree automated teller machine robbery and one count of attempted second-degree robbery. Perry has also been charged with two counts of elder and dependent adult abuse.

The two men began their alleged months-long crime spree on May 30, when they stole a woman's purse as she exited a jewelry store in Rowland Heights. The woman was carrying $150,000 in jewelry.

It allegedly continued for over two months. It ended with Perry allegedly dragging a 75-year-old woman across a parking lot while trying to steal her purse as she was walking away from an ATM.

This case caught the eyes of much of Southern California after former Sheriff Alex Villanueva posted a video of it on his Twitter account.