Suspect wanted for violent stabbing in Claremont arrested

Police have arrested the man wanted in connection with a violent stabbing in Claremont last week.

Phillip Borunda, 41, was behind bars on Monday after being arrested over the weekend, at around 10 p.m. on Sunday, when he was located at a train platform in Hollywood by Los Angeles police officers, according to a statement from Claremont Police Department.

He was booked on suspicion of attempted murder and is currently being held without bail, following the stabbing that happened on Oct. 22, when he stabbed a man in the ribs following an argument in Claremont.

Borunda was the subject of a large manhunt by Southern California law enforcement, who warned the public that he was armed and dangerous and should not be approached if they saw him.

In a statement, Claremont police noted that Borunda had been arrested by their officers at least 14 times since 2019, with a litany of alleged offenses that included:

arson,

burglary,

narcotics, and

possession of stolen property.

Police noted that he was out of custody when the stabbing occurred due to Los Angeles County's zero-bail system, despite the arrest being for an undisclosed incident of arson.