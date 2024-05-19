Suspect steals LAPD patrol car with officer inside, then causes series of crashes downtown

Suspect in stolen LAPD cruiser crashes into cars, then pole in downtown LA

A suspect stole a police car with a female officer inside overnight and then caused a series of crashes that culminated in his arrest in downtown Los Angeles, authorities said.

The incident began around 3:30 a.m. Sunday when an officer assigned to a security detail was approached by the unidentified suspect at 12th and Figueroa streets.

That's when the suspect managed to enter the officer's patrol car, and sped off, with the officer inside. At some point after, police said the officer was ejected from the car. She was transported to a hospital for treatment of her injuries.

The suspect also collided with two vans at 8th and Figueroa streets, then into a pole at 7th Street, which is when he fled on foot, but was apprehended soon after.

Authorities said three people inside the van were treated at the scene for minor injuries. The suspect was transported to the police station for booking.

The area of 8th and Figueroa streets remained blocked off while authorities investigate.