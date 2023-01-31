Suspect shot, arrested after exchanging fire with LASD deputies in Compton

One person was shot by Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies Tuesday morning in Compton.

According to a report, deputies were in the 15000 block of Wadsworth Avenue at around 10:30 a.m. regarding a felony warrant suspect. When they came in contact with the suspect, near the intersection of Redondo Beach Boulevard and Compton Boulevard, the suspect drew a firearm and shot at deputies, prompting them to return fire.

"The suspect ran and barricaded himself in a garage in the 15200 block of McKinley Avenue," deputies said. "The suspect then ran through residential backyards to the 15200 block of Stanford Avenue."

It was then that the suspect again opened fire upon the pursuing deputies, prompting them to again return fire, striking the suspect.

He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment on injures considered to be non-life-threatening.

Deputies recovered a firearm from the scene.

No deputies were struck by gunfire during the exchange.

Anyone with additional information on the incident was asked to contact deputies at (323) 890-5500.