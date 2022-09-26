Watch CBS News
Local News

Suspect rams sheriff's vehicle, hits parked cars before smashing into Norwalk home

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Man arrested after short pursuit crashes into Norwalk home
Man arrested after short pursuit crashes into Norwalk home 00:33

A brief pursuit in Norwalk ended with the suspect smashing into a home, but not before he had already rammed a deputy's vehicle and hit several parked vehicles.

Sheriff's deputies were called to the neighborhood at about 1 a.m. in connection with a restraining order, according to officials. But when they arrived, the suspect rammed his car into the deputy's vehicle and took off.

norwalk-chase-into-house.jpg
(credit: CBS)

During a short pursuit through the neighborhood, the suspect crashed into other parked vehicles at a home nearby before crashing into a home and taking down part of a wall. A small fire was sparked inside the home, but the flames did not spread, authorities said.

The suspect was associated with the Orr and Day home he crashed into, but it's unclear if he lives there, sheriff's officials said.

The man, who was not identified, was restrained and taken away in an ambulance. No other serious injuries were reported.

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on September 26, 2022 / 5:55 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.