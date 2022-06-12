Watch CBS News
Suspect killed in Valley Glen crash while being pursued

By Iris Salem

/ CBS Los Angeles

Chase ends in deadly crash in Valley Glen
A chase ended in a deadly crash in Valley Glen on Saturday. 

The California Highway Patrol started to pursue a speeding driver in Altadena. The suspect also drove the wrong-way on the 118 Freeway and smashed into a CHP car. 

The chase ended in Valley Glen where the suspect died after hitting a bystander's vehicle at Mammoth Avenue and Burbank Boulevard, then slamming into a tree. 

The driver of the other car had minor injuries.  

First published on June 12, 2022 / 5:24 AM

