Suspect killed in Valley Glen crash while being pursued

A chase ended in a deadly crash in Valley Glen on Saturday.

The California Highway Patrol started to pursue a speeding driver in Altadena. The suspect also drove the wrong-way on the 118 Freeway and smashed into a CHP car.

The chase ended in Valley Glen where the suspect died after hitting a bystander's vehicle at Mammoth Avenue and Burbank Boulevard, then slamming into a tree.

The driver of the other car had minor injuries.