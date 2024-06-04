Watch CBS News
Suspect in South LA fatal shooting escapes the scene on bicycle

By Marissa Wenzke

/ KCAL News

Los Angeles Police Department officers found a person shot and killed in South LA early Tuesday morning with the suspect seen fleeing the scene on a bicycle. 

Officers found the male victim with a gunshot wound to the head after receiving a call at 5:46 a.m. about a shooting in the 2800 block of South Grand Avenue, according to LAPD. The department said investigators believe it's a homicide. 

The victim's age has not been released by police. 

LAPD said the suspect was seen riding away from the shooting on a red and white bicycle, traveling northbound on Grand Avenue. 

No other details have been released by police. 

Marissa Wenzke

Marissa Wenzke is a journalist based in Los Angeles. She has a bachelor's degree in political science from UC Santa Barbara and is a graduate of Columbia Journalism School.

First published on June 4, 2024 / 8:26 AM PDT

