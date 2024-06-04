Suspect in South LA fatal shooting escapes the scene on bicycle

Los Angeles Police Department officers found a person shot and killed in South LA early Tuesday morning with the suspect seen fleeing the scene on a bicycle.

Officers found the male victim with a gunshot wound to the head after receiving a call at 5:46 a.m. about a shooting in the 2800 block of South Grand Avenue, according to LAPD. The department said investigators believe it's a homicide.

The victim's age has not been released by police.

LAPD said the suspect was seen riding away from the shooting on a red and white bicycle, traveling northbound on Grand Avenue.

No other details have been released by police.