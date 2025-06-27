Suspect in shooting of Santa Monica officer and two teens charged with attempted murder

The 31-year-old man arrested for allegedly shooting a Santa Monica police officer and two teens in a Waymo this week now faces three counts of attempted murder.

Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman said suspect David John Hairston also faces four more charges for the shootings. If Hairston is convicted as charged, he faces a maximum sentence of 104 years to life in state prison.

The first shooting happened on June 22 at roughly 11:30 p.m. in Santa Monica. Prosecutors said Hairston ran up to the self-driving Waymo when it stopped at the intersection of 2nd Street and Broadway. He allegedly shot both of the teens and ran away. The two victims, 14 and 16 years old, sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Three days later, Officer Lucas Palmeira from the Santa Monica Police Department recognized Hairston from a wanted bulletin connected to the June 22 shooting and approached the suspect. Hairston allegedly opened fire when Palmeira moved closer and ran away. A bullet pierced through Palmeria's hand.

The suspect who allegedly opened fire on a Santa Monica police officer is also accused of wounding two juveniles Sunday night. SMPD

"Our hearts go out to Officer Palmeira and the two young victims and their families who were senselessly targeted during these attacks," Hochman said. "Violence in our community — especially against our children and those who risk their lives to protect us — is unacceptable. We are committed to holding the suspect accountable."

Police from multiple departments, including the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, spent hours searching for Hairston until they received a tip that he was in Palisades Park.

"I want to thank all of our residents who called us and gave us information about the whereabouts of this suspect," Chief Ramon Batista said on Wednesday. "They were ultimately our best partners in determining where he was."

The court ordered a competency hearing after Hairston's attorney raised concerns about his state of mind during his arraignment on Friday.

The competency hearing was scheduled for July 14. Hairston will remain in custody in lieu of a $4 million bail.