Suspect in "largest jewelry heist in U.S. history" avoids federal prosecution after being deported

The federal government's case against one of the suspects in what's been described as the largest jewelry heist in U.S. history fell apart after immigration agents deported the man to Ecuador.

Last year, the U.S. Department of Justice charged Jeson Nelon Presilla Flores and six other men for allegedly stealing $100 million in gold and jewelry from a Brinks truck in July 2022. Facing 15 years in federal prison, Presilla pleaded not guilty during his initial court appearance in June 2025.

Court filings showed that Presilla was granted release on bond in August but was ultimately transferred to "the custody of Immigration and Customs Enforcement on a detainer." Prior to receiving the transfer notice on Sept. 2, 2025, federal prosecutors said they "were unaware of any immigration detainer" and that ICE records indicated that Presilla was a legal permanent resident as of March 4, 2025, according to court records.

"Unbeknownst to the prosecutors, defendant was taken into immigration custody," the U.S. Attorney's Office wrote in court filings. "There, he faced two options: (1) assert his lawful permanent residence status, fight his criminal case, and face a potentially lengthy criminal sentence only to possibly be deported after his release; or (2) waive his immigration rights, functionally self-deport, and avoid criminal exposure all together. He chose the latter."

During his immigration hearing on Dec. 16, Presilla admitted to the allegations against him and asked to be deported to Chile. He was ultimately deported to Ecuador, with his attorney, John D. Robertson, alerting the U.S. Attorney handling the case in an email on Jan. 8.

In court filings, U.S. Assistant United States Attorney Jena A. MacCabe wrote that she responded to Robertson with "genuine surprise about the deportation" because of Presilla's "legal status."

On Jan. 9, Robertson filed a motion to dismiss the case with prejudice, which was granted by a judge, meaning that federal prosecutors could not refile the same charges against Presilla.