Suspect gets away after police surround house being burglarized in Beverly Hills

A burglary suspect evaded police late Sunday evening after targeting a home in Beverly Hills.

According to Beverly Hills Police Department, officers were first called to the scene at a home on Park Way at around 8 p.m. The home is located near the iconic Beverly Hills sign.

Upon arrival, police believed that the suspect was barricaded inside of the home. They surrounded the area for hours before calling the investigation off at 4 a.m. after the suspect could not be located.

It was unclear what, if anything, the suspect stole from the home.