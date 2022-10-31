Watch CBS News
Local News

Suspect gets away after police surround house being burglarized in Beverly Hills

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Authorities investigating burglary in Beverly Hills
Authorities investigating burglary in Beverly Hills 00:53

A burglary suspect evaded police late Sunday evening after targeting a home in Beverly Hills. 

According to Beverly Hills Police Department, officers were first called to the scene at a home on Park Way at around 8 p.m. The home is located near the iconic Beverly Hills sign. 

Upon arrival, police believed that the suspect was barricaded inside of the home. They surrounded the area for hours before calling the investigation off at 4 a.m. after the suspect could not be located.

It was unclear what, if anything, the suspect stole from the home. 

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on October 31, 2022 / 8:43 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.