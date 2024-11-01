Suspect crashes into two spectators during Anaheim street takeover

A reckless street takeover in Anaheim nearly took two lives as the driver of a block Dodger spun donuts in the middle of the intersection of State College Boulevard and Orangewood Avenue before dawn.

The Anaheim Police Department said he slammed into two spectators before ditching the car with the two young adults still underneath. People in the large crowd had to lift the car off the teens. Officers said they found the young men badly injured on the pavement.

"It's just extremely dangerous, extremely dangerous behavior," Sgt. Jacob Gallacher said. "Vehicles being operated in such a reckless manner, such a dangerous manner. Burnouts, doing donuts in the middle of the intersection people encroaching on this. It's absolutely unsafe."

The driver escaped from the sideshow, which was near the entrance to Angel Stadium. He's wanted for several charges including leaving the scene of an accident and reckless driving. The teens are from Orange and Lancaster, according to officials. One of the young men suffered broken ribs and the other required surgery.

"One of the things that we are concerned about is that there may be additional victims or other people that were hit either by this black Charger or other vehicles," Gallacher said. "So, we're looking for additional information from folks that were out there."