Suspect behind bars after allegedly stealing chameleon from a Yucaipa pet store

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

A suspect accused of stealing pricey lizards and tortoises from Uptown Pets in Yucaipa was behind bars Friday.

Investigators said the man, identified as Darrien Green, along with an unnamed woman, entered the pet store on Wednesday, where Green forced open a secure reptile habitat as the woman distracted store employees. 

Police said Green stole a red Ambanja Panther Chameleon worth more than $900. 

Green was arrested in Beaumont and the chameleon was recovered from a residence in Cabazon. The chameleon had lost some of its color, but was otherwise healthy, detectives said. 

Sulcata Tortoises stolen from Uptown Pets in Yucaipa. Yucaipa Police Department

A search of Green's residence recovered two previously stolen Sulcata Tortoises as well. 

All three reptiles were returned to the owners of Uptown Pets and Green was booked into the Central Detention Center for burglary. 

First published on April 22, 2022 / 11:01 PM

