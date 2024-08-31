Suspect barricades inside of home in Palmdale; multiple houses evacuated

Multiple houses in Palmdale were evacuated on Saturday after a suspect barricaded himself inside of a home.

The ordeal began at around 1:50 p.m. in the 37400 block of Oxford Drive, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

It's unclear exactly why deputies were called to the area, but the department's Special Enforcement Bureau was called to the scene and "is attempting to make contact with the suspect to bring this to a peaceful conclusion," said that LASD statement.

Out of an abundance of safety, deputies evacuated homes in the surrounding area.

No further information was provided.

Anyone who may know more is asked to contact LASD at (661) 272-2400.