Suspect at large following fatal shooting in El Monte

CBSLA.com: The Rundown (May 5 AM Edition)

A man was left dead following a shooting in El Monte early Thursday morning.

Authorities were dispatched to the scene on the 3000 block of Allgeyer Avenue at around 4:45 a.m., where they found one man suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

He was rushed to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Surveillance footage from the scene showed a man wearing a white t-shirt and a dark-colored sedan in the area at the time of the shooting.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department investigators were called to the scene to assist El Monte Police Department officers with the investigation.

Anyone with additional information was asked to contact LASD's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.