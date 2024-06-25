Suspect arrested in killing of Long Beach woman was dating her, police say

Homicide detectives arrested a man suspected of killing a 43-year-old Long Beach woman he was dating, police said Tuesday.

Timothy Campbell, 35, is accused of killing Myriam Zaragoza, who was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to her upper body when officers found her in the 2300 block of Locust Avenue on June 19, according to the Long Beach Police Department. The Los Angeles man was arrested Monday.

"Detectives determined the victim and suspect were in a dating relationship," the department said in a news release.

Police said the killing is believed to be rooted in domestic violence although an exact motive remains under investigation.

Campbell is being held on $2 million bail, inmate records show.

Investigators will present the case to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office for the consideration of filing criminal charges.

No other details have been released by police.

Anyone with information is urged to call Homicide Detectives Michael Hubbard or Jesus Espinoza at 562-570-7244. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call L.A. Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit LACrimeStoppers.org.