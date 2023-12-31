Suspect arrested after crashing stolen ambulance into other cars at end of pursuit in San Marino

Five injured after man steals ambulance and crashes in San Marino

Police say that a homeless man with an extensive criminal history was behind the wheel of a stolen ambulance that crashed in San Marino on Sunday, injuring at least five people.

The incident happened a little after 3:20 p.m., when a San Gabriel Fire Department ambulance was responding to a medical incident in the 700 block of E. Sunset Avenue in San Gabriel, according to a statement from San Gabriel Police Department.

While the paramedics were speaking to the patient outside of their home, the suspect, a homeless man in his 40s, jumped into the ambulance and took off.

Police say that the ambulance was empty and there were no patients inside when the suspect got behind the wheel.

Officers were alerted of the stolen ambulance and located the vehicle nearby. However, the suspect failed to stop, prompting a brief pursuit.

The chase came to a sudden end when the suspect crashed the ambulance into several cars near Canterbury Road and Palomar Road in San Marino.

Four bystanders were injured in the crash, as well as the suspect, who has not yet been identified. Three people were hospitalized with minor injuries, while the other two did not require medical transport.

The man was arrested on suspicion of grand theft auto and felony evading, police said.

Due to the damage deal to the ambulance in the collision, it was taken out of service.