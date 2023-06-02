Suspect allegedly stabs two people with sharpened stick after groping women

Santa Monica police arrested a man after he allegedly groped two women and stabbed two people at the city's iconic pier.

The alleged attacks happened last Saturday at about 7:30 p.m. According to the Santa Monica Police Department, suspect Jonathan Peck grabbed a woman's breast before simply walking away.

The victim, a Spanish-speaking tourist from Mexico, told her friend about the alleged assault, who then confronted Peck. Police claimed that Peck pulled out a large, sharpened stick and proceeded to stab the friend in the face and neck before running away.

He failed to get away and police arrested him shortly after. After a brief investigation, police discovered that Peck had done the same exact thing to another pair of people shortly before.

The two stabbing victims were hospitalized with minor injuries.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney charged Peck with four counts of assault with a deadly weapon, one count of elderly abuse and two counts of battery, for the alleged groping.

He was arraigned in Hollywood court.