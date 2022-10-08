Susan G. Komen breast cancer awareness walk returns after pandemic break

The Susan G. Komen More Than Pink Walk has returned for its first in-person walk since the pandemic.

"It's so important that we're back together this year in person because we've missed that community," said two-time breast cancer survivor Annette Crump. "You can find someone that you can talk to and share stories with and they understand."

In addition to commemorating Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the proceeds of the walk hope to help with the economic, medical, social and emotional impact of a breast cancer diagnosis.

"I do this walk for people who weren't like me — [people] who don't have insurance, so they can get mammograms," said breast cancer survivor Estelle Freeman.

Freeman said because of her insurance coverage she was able to schedule regular mammograms which helped catch her breast cancer before it worsened.

"A mammogram is the best thing you can do to for hope and to save lives," she added.

Thousands of people typically participate in the event, many of whom, like Freeman and Crump, are breast cancer survivors.

"We all know somebody that's been affected by breast cancer," said Crump. "I had it on both sides of my family, my sister — but coming to an event like this where you are surrounded by the sisterhood of other breast cancer survivors of all different years, all different types of breast cancer. You can find somebody that has gone through the same journey that you have and just hug each other."

Crump raised around $31,000 before the walk even started. During the pandemic, Crump continued to foster solidarity by having socially-distant and masked walks with her friends.