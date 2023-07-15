Surviving the heat and sun's rays: Advice from a dermatologist

It's going to be a hot weekend with an excessive heat warning in effect and record-high temperatures expected in parts of Los Angeles County as the blistering heat wave burns on.

And burning is something we don't want to happen to our skin, as five or more sunburns doubles the risk of melanoma.

Many will head to the coast to beat the heat, but be advised – water and sand can reflect 85% of the sun's rays.

Dermatologist, Dr. Silvia Song, gave some sun protection tips for these hot summer days.

Avoid midday sun between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Look for broad-spectrum sunscreen to block both UVA and UVB rays, to prevent skin cancer as well as photoaging, and use at least SPF 30

Apply broad-spectrum sunscreen 30 minutes before going outside, even on cloudy days

Reapply sunscreen every two hours

If going in water, apply water-resistant sunscreen which will need to be applied more frequently.

Rather than a higher SPF, it's better to reapply every two hours.

People with more sensitive skin or those with melasma, should use physical sunblocks with zinc and titanium over chemical sunscreens which can convert the UV rays into heat.

Certain sun-protective clothing can be more effective than sunscreen.

Shield the skin of babies six months and under from the sun



