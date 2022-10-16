Watch CBS News
Surfers warned to keep out of water at some beaches due to bacteria levels

By Iris Salem

CBS Los Angeles

Surfers Sunday were warned to stay out of the water at certain beaches due to bacteria levels, according to public health officials. 

The beaches impacted include Redondo Beach, Mother's Beach in Marina del Rey, and the Santa Monica Pier.

The water will be tested again before the warnings are lifted, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.

