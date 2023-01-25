Watch CBS News
Sunland home on fire, firefighters concerned about explosions

By Matthew Rodriguez

/ KCAL News

A Sunland home caught on fire on Tuesday, forcing at least one person to seek medical attention. 

The blaze started at about 9:15 p.m. and consumed a one-story home. Firefighters were concerned that the fire could spread to another nearby home, especially after learning that there were propane tanks on the property. 

The single patient is believed to be in critical condition. 

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

