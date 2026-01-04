Sunday showers in store for Southern California

Rainfall and possible thunderstorm chances will remain in Southern California on Sunday as the wet start to 2026 continues.

According to the National Weather Service, inland communities throughout the region are expected to receive rain totaling between 0.25 and 1 inch on Sunday, with up to 2 inches in the mountains or in areas that experience thunderstorms.

The thunderstorm chances will be scattered, meaning chances are low but they could come unexpectedly, bringing intense rainfall over short periods.

According to the NWS, regular rainfall shouldn't exceed rates of more than .33 inches per hour.

Storms will calm down by the late afternoon and evening hours, the NWS said, although thunderstorm chances will remain for some time.

High temperatures throughout inland communities are consistently around 60 degrees.

Slight chances of rain showers are forecast for Monday evening, which forecasts say could lead into another stormy day on Tuesday.