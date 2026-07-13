Arson detectives investigating destructive fire at San Fernando Valley market

Los Angeles Fire Department arson investigators are probing a destructive fire that ripped through a Sun Valley strip mall early Sunday morning, destroying a beloved family-run market.

The blaze was reported at around 4:40 p.m. in the 8500 block of N. Sunland Boulevard, according to Los Angeles Fire Department officials. They said that first-arriving crews found "heavy fire" showing from the roof of the one-story building.

It took more than 100 firefighters approximately 30 minutes to contain the flames, according to LAFD. Officials said that both the Department of Building and Safety and the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power were called to the scene, as well as the Department of Health and the gas company that services the strip mall.

As they continue looking into what may have caused the fire, LAFD officials said that arson detectives were requested.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

Video from the scene showed the gutted interior of El Compadre, the beloved Mexican market.