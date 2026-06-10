LAPD detectives seek additional victims of San Fernando Valley sexual assault suspect

Los Angeles police are seeking additional victims of a man who is being investigated for alleged sexual assault in the San Fernando Valley.

In a news release shared on social media, police said that they had arrested 35-year-old Los Angeles man Agustin Vidana after an alleged sexual assault near San Fernando Road and Sheldon Street, and that they were looking for additional potential victims.

They said that Vidana, "who appears unhoused," has residency in the Sun Valley area. He is "known to approach females who are walking in the area, and he does so with the intent to engage in a romantic relationship," the release said.

Agustin Vidana, the 35-year-old man being investigated on sexual assault allegations in the San Fernando Valley. Los Angeles Police Department

He is under investigation for sexual assault reported by multiple victims, police said.

Detectives with LAPD's Foothill Division are looking for other similar incidents in the Sun Valley area, noting that the Los Angeles Deputy District Attorney has already filed charges.

LAPD officers asked anyone who knows more to contact Detective Flores at 818-834-3105 or Detective Haile at 818-834-3106.