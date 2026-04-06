LAPD fatally shoots dog during investigation into suspicious device in San Fernando Valley

The Los Angeles Police Department fatally shot a dog during an investigation into a suspicious device in Sun Valley on Monday morning.

The LAPD said officers were conducting a traffic stop around 1 a.m. near Telfair Avenue and Penrose Street. As officers searched the vehicle, they found suspicious packages and requested assistance from the bomb squad.

Officers set up a perimeter and began evacuating the people who lived nearby. During the evacuations, Lt. Bruce Koss said the officers "encountered a vicious dog which attacked one of the officers," and the police fatally shot the dog.

Koss said the officer who was attacked was bitten by the dog and was taken to the hospital. Their condition remains unknown.

The bomb squad has rendered the explosive devices safe and remains on scene collecting evidence.

One of the individuals involved in the initial traffic stop was detained by police for further questioning.

Nearby streets will remain closed for the next couple of hours.