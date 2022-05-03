Sun Valley landlord laments eviction moratorium as 'nightmare tenant' destroys property

Flora Alarcon's tenant doesn't pay rent and trashes her property in Sun Valley, but due to the COVID-19 eviction moratorium she's left with nothing to do but wait.

The California COVID-19 Rent Relief Program was created with the intention of protecting tenants from losing their places of living during the coronavirus pandemic, allowing applicants to receive money in order to pay rent and utilities.

Eviction protection was also instituted as a part of the program, something that Alarcon's tenant is taking advantage of claiming to have applied for the program back in October.

However, she still hasn't seen any of the money, meaning eight months of rent-free living.

Alarcon said that while she understands the effort to protect people during the pandemic, she feels that there's nothing protecting her as the landlord, as she watches her property fall to shambles in front of her eyes.

"It just breaks my heart," she said, fighting back tears of frustration on Monday while speaking with CBS reporters. "It breaks my heart to see all my hard work being taken advantage of."

Her property sports three homes, the main family home in the front, with a pair of rental properties in the back. She says that the middle property houses the problem tenant.

Unauthorized additions, piles of trash, spray paint on the walls, problematic wiring and a shed completely destroyed by fire are just some of the noticeable problems surrounding the property.

As she noticed the growing amount of issues, she filed for eviction with a local judge, which she received.

Only to have it overturned by another judge after the notice was served, thanks in large part to the extension of the eviction moratorium through June 30.

"I went back to court today and it was thrown out," she said, noting how she feels powerless in this situation, despite reassurance that the program was designed to help both renters and owners.

"A lot of owners have really been hit hard financially," said Dan Yukelson the Executive Director of the Apartment Association of Greater Los Angeles. "It's time for the government to stop babysitting renters. People need to pay their rent or they need to move out."

He detailed that while most of the applicants for the relief program actually need it, and use it accordingly, he's seen a large portion of tenants working the system and creating problems for their landlords.

As the days pass by, she's left hoping that her property can stay somewhat salvageable - and that there is no additional extension to the program after June.

"Don't pay rent, but keep my house up in good condition. That's all I want," she concluded.

No one answered when CBS reporters attempted to speak with the tenant at their home.