Sun Valley LAFD Fire Station struck by vehicle

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

A single vehicle crashed into a Los Angeles Fire Department station in Sun Valley early Monday morning.

A car crashed into the front of LAFD Fire Station 77, located at 9224 Sunland Boulevard, at the intersection of Tuxford Place, at about 5:26 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Dept.

KCAL News

Two people in the car suffered minor injuries but did not require hospitalization, according to the LAFD. The car was overturned at the front of the building.

The active fire station was occupied by LAFD personnel at the time of the crash, the department said.

The building was superficially damaged. No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the crash was under investigation.

First published on June 5, 2023 / 6:31 AM

