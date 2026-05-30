Big rig driver arrested after San Fernando Valley hit-and-run kills motorcyclist

A big rig driver was arrested on Thursday for a hit-and-run crash that left a motorcyclist dead in the San Fernando Valley, according to police.

In a news release, Los Angeles Police Department detectives said it happened at around 4:20 a.m. near Bradley Avenue and Tuxford Street in the Sun Valley area, when the driver of a 2017 Freightliner Cascadia semi-truck was turning left onto private property.

"As the truck was negotiating the left turn, a motorcyclist attempted to pass along the left side of the truck and collided with the truck and the roadway," the LAPD release said. "The truck continued negotiating the turn and went into a private business without stopping or [rendering] aid as required by law."

The motorcyclist, who has since been identified as 30-year-old Adrian Andrade, was declared dead at the scene by Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics, police said.

While investigating the crash, officers said the driver returned to the scene and was taken into custody without further incident. He was identified as 64-year-old Glendale resident Edvard Gyulnazaryan.

Police booked Gyulnazaryan at the Van Nuys Jail for felony hit and run causing death and his bail amount was pending a magistrate's review, according to the release.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who knows more was urged to contact LAPD Valley Traffic Division detectives at 818-644-8025.