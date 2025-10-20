Pacific Palisades mansion featured in "Succession" declared public nuisance

Eight Pacific Palisades properties, including a mansion featured in the HBO series "Succession," could face hefty bills for failing to clear debris from the January wildfires.

Los Angeles' Board of Building and Safety Commissioners declared the properties public nuisances on Oct. 8 after they missed the deadline to cleanup hazardous debris after the Palisades Fire.

"You can see some of the insides and it looks like a public nuisance," resident Nida Barber said. "Some of it looks like it could be historical but it's just an eysore. I get how [the city] would think that."

In the wake of the wildfire, residents and businesses had two options for hazardous debris removal: a free program through the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers or pay for private contractors to do it.

The eight proporties are a mix of businesses, large estates, apartment complexes and a mobile home park. Federal workers and private constractors cleared streets, including Barber's, relatively quickly. However, she said the larger properties lagged behind.

"I think maybe the people who have not been paid out yet are dragging their feet because they're still waiting, or maybe they're litgating," Barber said. "Their price tag is a lot higher."

Councilwoman Traci Park's office, which represents the Pacific Palisades, said its top concern is the potential environmental impact from toxins left behind at these properties. Park's office said it is exploring all available options to clear the debris.