Substitute teacher from Riverside arrested on suspicion of sexually abusing girl

A substitute teacher out of Riverside has been arrested on suspicion of sexually abusing a minor, police said Wednesday.

(credit: Riverside Police Department)

Morgan Leigh Martin, 25, was arrested last Thursday in connection with sex crimes committed against a minor as recently as 2020. Martin was being held on $120,000 bail, and is scheduled to make her next court appearance on Sept. 22.

Police say a young woman recently came forward to report she had been sexually abused by Martin starting in 2019 through 2020, when she was still a minor.

Martin has worked as a substitute teacher in the Riverside and high desert areas for the past several years, police said. It's not clear if the woman who came forward was a student of Martin's, and it's not known yet if she allegedly abused other children.

Anyone with information about the investigation or Martin can contact Riverside police Detective Cory Camp at (951) 353-7950 or via email at CLCamp@RiversideCA.gov.