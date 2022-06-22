Watch CBS News
Study of Los Angeles Jewish population begins with Skirball Center event

By Danielle Radin

/ CBS Los Angeles

The Jewish Federation of Greater Los Angeles announced Wednesday a new study looking at the trends of one of the largest Jewish populations in the world. 

The Study of Jewish Los Angeles kicked off with a Skirball Center. It will look at a growing and diverse Jewish population in Los Angeles and will dive into issues of Jewish identity. 

"This is an important moment in Jewish history," said Aram Goldberg of the Jewish Federation of Greater Los Angeles. 

Other issues discussed in the study will be views on antisemitism, demographic info on socio-economic status, mental health, and data on denominations and intermarriage. 

Some of the key funders of the study are the Cohen Center for Modern Jewish Studies at Brandeis University and NORC at the University of Chicago. 

