Water main break floods Studio City streets across from LADWP building

A broken water main caused heavy flooding on the streets of Studio City on Saturday afternoon, ironically taking place in the same block as the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power building.

According to LADWP officials, the 8-inch water main cast-iron pipe broke at around 4 p.m. near Coldwater Canyon Avenue and Woodbridge Street.

They're unsure what caused the break, but crews were on hand to begin repairing the issue, an LADWP spokesperson said.

The broken main leaves 40 to 60 customers without water, and the service is expected to be fully restored by 6:30 a.m. Sunday, according to LADWP.

Aerial footage showed an LADWP employee walking through knee-deep water as it gushed from a crack in the street.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.