Studio City residents protest plans to convert golf course into athletics complex

Hundreds of Studio City residents gathered outside of the Weddington Golf and Tennis facility on Sunday to protest a plan that would convert the course into a sprawling athletic complex.

Crowds began to converge at around 11 a.m. outside of the 16-acre facility, which features a nine hole three-par golf course and driving range, located on 4141 Whitsett Avenue.

Residents have raised concerns over the plans, which propose an athletics complex that would include two sports fields, multiple gyms, eight tennis courts, a 50-meter swimming pool and a 500-car underground parking lot. It would also feature multiple walking and jogging trails in the area.

They say that the new property would create additional noise, lights in traffic in the area, and would result in the loss of "an iconic green space — our last 16 acres of open green space on the L.A. River."

The Harvard-Westlake School purchased the property, which sits adjacent to the Los Angeles River, back in 2019 for more than $40 million.

Upon request for comment, the school issued a statement which said:

"The River Park represents a wonderful opportunity for Studio City, replacing the 3-par golf course and driving range with new soccer fields, a running track, a gym, a pool, tennis courts, a picnic area, and a walking trail that will be open for community use.

We have established partnership agreements with Angel City Sports, Boys & Girls Club, Fernandeño Tataviam Band of Mission Indians, Friends of the LA River, Special Olympics and the United States Tennis Association for their use of the River Park, and look forward to welcoming the community to this new facility.

The River Park provides a sustainable future for the property. Our plans will save water, capture and recycle stormwater, use solar power, add more trees and native landscaping, better support wildlife, and preserve the property as open space.

A Superior Court judge already ruled against project opponents, and we're hopeful that the City will approve the River Park so that it can become a treasured place for our Studio City community."