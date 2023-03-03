Watch CBS News
Studio City police search: Suspect caught after ditching motorcycle near 101/Laurel Canyon

Los Angeles police officers were searching for a burglary suspect in an area near the 101 Freeway and Laurel Canyon Blvd. early Friday morning.

Officers responded to a reported burglary in progress just after 3 a.m. on the 4700 block of Kraft Avenue.

An adult male suspect was seen getting on a motorcycle and fleeing, and officers followed him.  

The suspect reportedly rode the motorcycle the wrong way down the 101 Freeway for a short distance, then got off the motorcycle on or near the freeway off-ramp at Laurel Canyon.

Officers set up a perimeter and were searching the area.

By 5:20 a.m. the suspect had been found and taken into custody. Police said the suspect was wanted for a stolen motorcycle.

First published on March 3, 2023 / 4:45 AM

