Residents in Studio City confront alleged mail thief

By
Chelsea Hylton
Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. An Inglewood native, Hylton has her master's degree from USC. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Before joining CBS in 2024, she worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.
Residents at a Studio City apartment complex confronted a man on Tuesday night, who they believe has been stealing mail in the area.

Residents at the apartment complex recognized a man they believe has previously stolen mail in the area. One of the residents confronted the man there was a struggle before the man managed to flee the area.

"I popped out to film him, to say, 'hey, you like to rob us,' and he tried to swat the phone away and I pepper-sprayed him," said Timothy Brehmer, a resident in the building. "He then tried to get in his car, we were trying to get him out, and he pulled out a knife."

Surveillance footage shows a man using a key to open mailboxes and take what's inside.  

Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department received a call after 11 p.m., but by the time they showed up, the man was gone. It is unclear if the man is the same one in the video taking mail.

The LAPD is continuing to investigate the incident. 

