Burglary suspect arrested after repeated incidents at Studio City home, LAPD officers say

Los Angeles police arrested a suspect who was wanted for a series of alleged burglary incidents at a Studio City home in recent days.

The first incident was reported on August 7, when LAPD officers from the North Hollywood Division were sent to a residence in the 3800 block of Rhodes Avenue for a possible burglary in progress, according to a news release from the Los Angeles Police Department.

"The homeowner, who was away from their residence, received a security alarm notification and observed an unknown male on their property through surveillance cameras," the release said.

Upon arrival, officers found that the rear sliding glass door of the home had been damaged, which the suspect used to gain entry to the home. Additional surveillance footage showed the suspect at the back of the property, police said.

"During the following days, the homeowner continued to observe the same individual repeatedly entering the property through his surveillance cameras," police said, noting that they also learned that the suspect had accessed another structure on the property, where they took some of the homeowner's belongings.

Three days after the first incident, police were called to the home after learning that a man was seen in the backyard of the Rhodes Avenue home. When they arrived, they found the suspect and took him into custody before determining that it was the same person who had been seen on camera during the previous incidents.

Police identified the suspect as 35-year-old Gavin Gregory Gist, of Los Angeles. He was booked at the Van Nuys Jail for felony burglary, according to the LAPD release.

"North Hollywood Area detectives are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incidents and are working to determine whether Gist may be connected to any additional crimes," the release said.

Anyone who knows more was asked to contact LAPD North Hollywood Area detectives at 877-527-3247.