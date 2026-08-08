2 San Fernando Valley homes broken into overnight, LAPD investigating possible connection

Two San Fernando Valley homes were broken into on Saturday and police are working to determine if both incidents are connected.

The first of the incidents happened at around 10:30 p.m. in the 3800 block of Rhodes Avenue in Studio City, where Los Angeles Police Department officers said they were called for reports of a break-in. They did not say what, if anything, was taken from the home.

Nearly 30 minutes later, police said they were then called to a hot prowl on Edgerton Road in Encino after a caller said multiple suspects broke through the rear door of the home to gain entry.

Police said that the family was home when the suspects broke in, and that they were able to scare them off before anything could get taken.

The suspects fled southbound on Edgerton Road towards Moorpark, LAPD officers said.

No injuries were reported in either incident.