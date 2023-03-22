Student stabbed by fellow student at South El Monte High School

A student was stabbed by another student at South El Monte High School Wednesday, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

It happened around 10:28 a.m. at the school on 1001 Durfee Avenue in South El Monte. Authorities said the boys, one 16 and the other 17, were involved in an ongoing dispute that led to the fight.

Both teens were transported for hospital treatment in unknown condition.

The school was put on lockdown while deputies investigated and preserved evidence.

Deputies said there was no immediate threat to other students.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)