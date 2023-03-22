Watch CBS News
Local News

Student stabbed by fellow student at South El Monte High School

By Danielle Radin

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

A student was stabbed by another student at South El Monte High School Wednesday, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. 

It happened around 10:28 a.m. at the school on 1001 Durfee Avenue in South El Monte. Authorities said the boys, one 16 and the other 17, were involved in an ongoing dispute that led to the fight. 

Both teens were transported for hospital treatment in unknown condition.

The school was put on lockdown while deputies investigated and preserved evidence. 

Deputies said there was no immediate threat to other students. 

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.) 

First published on March 22, 2023 / 11:32 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.