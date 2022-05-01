Student assaulted while studying on campus at USC; suspect apprehended

A suspect has been arrested in connection with an assault that occurred on the USC campus late Saturday.

Just before 11 p.m., LAPD officers responded to the campus in the 3600 block of Watt Way where the victim told police he was attacked.

The student says he had been studying on campus at the time of the attack. According to the university, the attack happened near the Vivian Hall of Engineering courtyard.

It was then that the student felt a sharp object pressed against his neck and managed to push the suspect's hand and object away. In the process, the student's right hand was cut, but he did not require medical attention.

The suspect ran from the location, but was located a short distance away off-campus at 36th Street and Vermont Avenue. The suspect was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon. The weapon was identified by the LAPD as a sharpened metal hair pin.

It remains unclear whether the victim and suspect were previously acquainted and also unclear whether the suspect was a student. A motive for the crime also remains unknown at this time.

The school urged students to dial 911 or the USC Department of Public Safety at (213) 740-4321 if in immediate danger.