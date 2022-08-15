Watch CBS News
Crews knockdown structure fire burning at Downtown LA commercial building

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

LAFD crews battle commercial building fire in Downtown LA
LAFD crews battle commercial building fire in Downtown LA 00:23

Los Angeles Fire Department crews knocked down a structure fire that broke out at an 8-story building in Downtown LA. 

The unoccupied 8-story commercial building is located on the 1624 block of S. San Pedro Boulevard, near 17th street and the 10 Freeway. 

It's unclear how the fire started but LAFD crews are in an offensive mode battling the boarded up building. 

This is a breaking news story and we will provide more information once it becomes available. 

First published on August 14, 2022 / 10:01 PM

