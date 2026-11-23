A reportedly strong chemical smell at a Los Angeles waste consolidation and transfer station sent eight people to the hospital on this afternoon.

Around 1:24 p.m. on Monday, Los Angeles Fire Department crews responded to 2201 E. Washington Blvd. to investigate a chemical odor. LAFD Captain Branden Silverman said some employees at the facility had minor complaints due to a possible release of a substance.

Upon arrival at Central LA Recycling, crews upgraded the situation to a hazmat incident. Two LAFD hazmat teams are working at the site and report that the situation is contained. Silverman said there is no danger to the public and that crews are working to determine the cause of the chemical release.

"They're trying to assess exactly what this chemical release might have been, but they have not identified a substance at this point. All of their readings are coming back normal," Silverman said. "There was no vapor cloud or liquid on the ground."

The Central LA Recycling & Transfer Station is a City of LA waste consolidation and transfer facility.

"We just would like to remind people not to dispose of any hazardous materials, any kind of chemicals, in their trash," Silverman said.