Even as streets flood and cars get stuck, Angelenos take the troubles from the rain in stride

It never fails – anytime Southern California receives more than a sprinkling, streets flood and trees go down, making driving in Los Angeles even more messy than usual.

There were several reports of Monday's storm flooding intersections and some freeway lanes throughout Los Angeles, which is parched for rain - but never seems prepared to receive it.

"My street, when it rains this much, floods so my car was almost underwater," Studio City resident Lauren Salaun said.

One car became stuck in about a foot of water, and several cars were forced to turn around after encountering water that was too deep to pass through on Oxnard at Donna Avenue in Tarzana. A little further west, a a tree came down in Woodland Hills, blocking the roadway.

But even with the reports of flooding and stuck drivers, Monday's flooding incidents were considered minor.

"I think it's lovely. California needed this kind of weather, it's been so hot and so dry, but it's a little bit of a shock to the system," Nina Buhlman said in Studio City. "It can't be perfect weather all the time in California."