Streets remain closed in several Southern California coastal cities as high tides cause dangerous conditions

Several streets across Southern California's coastal communities remain closed after record-breaking king tides sent water into the roadway and businesses.

In Huntington Beach, road closures across the city have been issued and will remain in effect until 2 p.m. Wednesday, "for the safety of everyone on the road and to allow public safety personnel and crews to monitor conditions and respond as needed," officials said.

The National Weather Service says very high tides will continue through Thursday, reaching between 7.5 and 8 feet. Peak tides are expected on Wednesday between 10:20 and 11:20 a.m.

A coastal flooding advisory will remain in effect until 1 p.m. on Thursday for Ventura and Los Angeles County Beaches. Minor to moderate flooding is expected in low-lying areas like parking lots, harbor walkways and bike paths.

Road closures include:

Pacific Coast Highway: Warner Ave to Anderson St

Saybrook Lane: Edinger Ave to Humboldt Dr

On Tuesday, the high tide in Newport Beach reached 8.4 feet. Officials said crews have been working around the clock to reinforce protective sand berms, operate pumps and place additional sandbags in vulnerable areas.

"Residents in low-lying and waterfront areas are reminded to keep sandbags in place, as additional King Tide events are expected in November, December and January," city officials said.

Aerial footage of the Sunset Beach neighborhood in Huntington Beach showed rows of houses flooded and damaged.

Over the past few weeks, the region has been dealing with rough waters and high surf caused by El Niño.