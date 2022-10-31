Street takeovers flood streets of Los Angeles; none arrested

Wild footage shows a number of street takeovers happening throughout the Southland overnight, just more instances of a problem plaguing residents all over.

The video shows cars doing much of the same, performing dangerous driving stunts in the middle of busy intersections. Two separate crashes can be seen though, with cars colliding while doing doughnuts.

Los Angeles Police Department officers report being called for multiple street takeovers, but said as soon as they arrived the crowds would disperse.

No arrests were made in any of the instances, of which there were at least five reported.

Video of takeovers came from:

S. Western Avenue and Century Boulevard in Gramercy Park,

W. 132nd Street and Halldale Avenue in Gardena,

E. 103rd Street and Wilmington Avenue in Watts,

San Pedro Street and Manchester Boulevard in Florence,

Main Street and Compton Boulevard in West Rancho Dominguez.