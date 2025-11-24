Girl, 8, hit by stray bullet in West Los Angeles apartment complex

A girl is in stable condition after she was hit by a stray bullet while inside a West Los Angeles apartment complex, according to authorities.

The Los Angeles Police Department said the 8-year-old was inside her residence when a live round entered through a wall and struck her around 2:45 p.m. Sunday on the 4700 block of Slauson Avenue in Del Rey.

The bullet came from a neighboring apartment, police said.

She was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

No suspects were immediately taken into custody, authorities said. The shooting remains under investigation.